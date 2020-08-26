2020 Preview: Woodruff Wolverines

(WSPA) - With just over two weeks remaining until the start of the regular season, Upstate football programs transitioned from offseason workouts under phase 1.5 of the South Carolina High School League guidelines to their normal preseason practice routines on Tuesday.

"Well they seem to be pretty excited today," said Wren Head Coach Jeff Tate. "Finally we got out here and get to bang on each other just a little bit..it's more like than football than tag or flag. So guys are excited about being here, we're excited for them, and we feel like we're starting to move forward and getting closer to playing."