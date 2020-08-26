2020 Preview: Woodruff Wolverines

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – The Woodruff Wolverines football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Woodruff Wolverines

2019 Record: 9-4 (4-1)

Season Result: Lost to Chapman in 2nd round

Head Coach: Bradley Adams (3rd season)

Key players lost: B.J. Bailey (QB), Omarion McKelvin (WR), Tyler West (WR), Chandler Sorenson (LB), Marquel Evans (DB)

Key players returning: Shamare Dendy (RB), Zay Scott (WR), Nick Robertson (OL), Jonathan Sexton (OL), Jalen Tribble (DL)

Preview: Woodruff lost 20 players following the 2019 season, and they return just five starters on offense and defense. Needless to say, the Wolverines are entering a rebuilding year in 2020. However, they’ll get to see what rising sophomore quarterback Carson Tucker can do in his first year on varsity. And they bring back some important pieces on the offensive line, and in offensive weapons Dendy and Scott. Defensively, their strength will lie in their linebacker corps and secondary. 

Woodruff 2020 Schedule

September 25ChapmanAWAY
October 2Union CountyHOME
October 9EmeraldHOME
October 16BroomeHOME
October 23Clinton AWAY
October 30ChesterHOME
November 6ChesneeAWAY
Schedule as of August 5 (subject to change)

