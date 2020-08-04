2020 Preview: Wren Hurricanes

The Greer Yellow Jackets have won 88, 89, and 91 games, respectively, over the past three decades, as well as two 3A state titles, but came up just shy of making Pete's Top 10. By a razor thin margin.

The Yellow Jackets were edged by Chapman for the 10th slot based on a metric that takes into account state titles, overall winning, and a dominant period (or periods). None of the three carry more weight than the other but were used to evaluate who made the Top 10, while also helping with a team's slot.