2020 Preview: Wren Hurricanes

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wren Hurricanes football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in early September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Wren Hurricanes

2019 Record: 13-2 (4-1)

Season Result: 4A State Champions

Head Coach: Jeff Tate (13th season)

Key players lost: Joe Owens (QB), Tyler Cherry (WR), Eli Wilson (TE), Dez Frazier (LB), Harrison Morgan (DB)

Key players returning: Blaine Simons (QB), Malachi Hill (RB), Zorian Young (RB), Hayden WIllimon (WR), Nick Morgan (DB), Reed Morrisey (LB), Shyhiem Scotland (DB), Evan Goodwin (DL)

Preview: The reigning 4A champs move down to 3A in 2020, and have several voids to fill, primarily on offense. They will rely heavily on running backs Hill and Young, as well as freshman Jayden Wilson-Abrams. Willimon will be back to highlight the receiving corps. Quarterback Noah Staples arrives from Mann and will battle Blaine Simons for the top job. Wren steps right into the driver’s seat week one as they take on Buford, GA, the #7 ranked team in the country. 

Wren 2020 Schedule

September 11CloverAWAY
September 18SenecaHOME
September 25DanielAWAY
October 2BHPAWAY
October 9PendletonHOME
October 16*PalmettoHOME
October 23PowdersvilleHOME
* denotes Homecoming game

