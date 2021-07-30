2021 Team Preview: Woodmont Wildcats

SIMPSONSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Woodmont Wildcats come off another .500 season and look for more success out of their ground-oriented offense.
Woodmont
2020 Record: 4-4
Season Result: Missed Playoffs
Head Coach: Jeff Murdock (2nd season)
Key players returning: Julian Simpson (WR), Kevin Aiken (DE), Davion Burnside (DE), Jaeden Dawson (LB)
Preview: The Wildcats have had three straight .500 finishes and will need to overcome the losses of running back Josh Komoto and RB/LB Pork Chop Drummond. Logan Steele steps in at quarterback and he’ll have Julian Simpson as a key target, although they’ll attack on the ground primarily out of their double-wing set.