2021 Team Preview: Woodmont Wildcats

SIMPSONSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Woodmont Wildcats come off another .500 season and look for more success out of their ground-oriented offense.

Woodmont

2020 Record: 4-4

Season Result: Missed Playoffs

Head Coach: Jeff Murdock (2nd season)

Key players returning: Julian Simpson (WR), Kevin Aiken (DE), Davion Burnside (DE), Jaeden Dawson (LB)

Preview: The Wildcats have had three straight .500 finishes and will need to overcome the losses of running back Josh Komoto and RB/LB Pork Chop Drummond. Logan Steele steps in at quarterback and he’ll have Julian Simpson as a key target, although they’ll attack on the ground primarily out of their double-wing set.

