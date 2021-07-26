2021 Preview: Abbeville Panthers

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville Panthers football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Abbeville Panthers
2020 Record: 11-0
Season Result: 2A State Champions
Head Coach: Jamie Nickles (18th season)
Key players lost: Thomas Beauford (QB), Cruz Temple (LB), Luke Evans (LB), Navi Marshall (RB), Ty Hatton (RB)
Key players returning: Zay Rayford (QB), J.B. Burton (RB), Antonio Harrison (RB), Jamal Marshall (RB), Ty Cade (LB), Logan Busby (OLB), Jeremiah Lomax (S), Javario Tinch (S)
Preview: Jamie Nickles called last year’s title run a storybook season. They’ll have to replace several key players on both sides of the ball if they want to write another winning chapter. Their A-Bone attack will be without top rushers Navi Marshall and Ty Hatton but a trio of running backs in Burton, Harrison and Marshall will fill the void behind three returning offensive linemen. Zay Rayford steps up in place of Beauford, and developing those skill players around him will be key in repeating last season’s success. On the defensive side Cade, Busby, Lomax and Tinch will lead the unit.