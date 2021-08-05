2021 Preview: BHP Bears

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The BHP Bears football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Belton-Honea Path
2020 Record: 3-3
Season Result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Russell Blackston (12th season)
Key players lost: Tyler Fields (QB), Jatius Geer (DL), Kaleb Horne (TE)
Key players returning: A.J. Pendleton (QB), Danaterius Burns (RB), Jamias Glenn (RB/DL), Eli Strickland (WR), Nevada Billups (WR), Jackson Hall (OL), Xander Brown (DL), Jay Dean (CB), Rahzel Scott (CB), Trevian Devaux (LB)
Preview: The Bears lost quarterback Tyler Fields, tight end Kaleb Horne, and defensive end Jatius Geer, but return some key players on both sides of the ball. A.J. Pendleton moves from the receiver position to quarterback BHP as the Bears plan to use a stable of backs in a physical run game. Eli Strickland comes back as a top target for a team that hopes to reload. Defensive line will be an area of strength as they return most of the 2020 starters, along with an experienced secondary.