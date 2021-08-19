2021 Preview: Blacksburg Wildcats

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blacksburg Wildcats football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Blacksburg Wildcats
2020 Record: 2-6
Season Result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Jet Turner (2nd season)
Key players lost: Jeremiah Foster (RB/LB), Matt Davis (OL/DL), Zac Painter (QB/DB), Dustin Rising (LB)
Key players returning: Isaac Westmoreland (QB), O’myireia Daniels (RB), Bradley Childers (TE/WR), Sam McSwain (RB/DB), Dre Buckson (RB), Lee Martin (RB/OLB), Chris Smarr (DL), Kaleob Sanlin (LB),
Preview: Jet Turner returns just seven total starters and loses some key pieces like Jeremiah Foster, for a team that finished with just two wins after six-straight losses. Isaac Westmoreland guided the team in those final two victories and with newcomer O’myireia Daniels will be the foundation to helping grow Turner’s Double-Wing attack. Zac Painter is a big loss in the secondary along with linebackers Jeremiah Foster and Dustin Rising as well as lineman Matt Davis. But they bring back Chris Smarr on the interior while Kaleob Sanlin and Lee Martin anchor the linebacker corps. Sam McSwain is the leader in the secondary.