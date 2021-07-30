2021 Preview: Blue Ridge Tigers

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blue Ridge Tigers are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.
Blue Ridge
2020 Record: 2-5
Season Result: Missed Playoffs
Head Coach: John Boggs (1st season, prior area head coaching stops at Walhalla, Westside, Pickens)
Key players returning: Braeden Enloe (RB), Jeremiah Judd (QB), Jackson Goforth (LB)
Preview: The Tigers lost a key player during the offseason as rising junior quarterback Grayson Loftis transferred to Gaffney. John Boggs takes over his fourth area program and will count on Jeremiah Judd as his new quarterback and Braeden Enloe as his top ball carrier. Enloe and Jackson Goforth are key players on defense at linebacker. After playing all of their 2020 games on the road due to a field issue, the Tigers will play eight of 10 games at home this season.