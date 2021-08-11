2021 Preview: Boiling Springs Bulldogs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Boiling Springs Bulldogs football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Boiling Springs Bulldogs
2020 Record: 4-3 (2nd in Region 3-5A)
Season Result: First round loss
Head Coach: Rick Tate (9th season)
Key players lost: Jalen Dodd (QB), Cam Mills (RB)
Key players returning: Kairon Hines (QB), Jacob James (QB), Ke’Tron Adams (QB), Kam Williams (RB), Calvin Jackson (RB), Keondre Keenon (WR), Quanye Nails (WR), Zack Watson (WR/LB), Joston Miller (NG), Malik Harper (DE/OLB)
Preview: The Bulldogs lost some very key players to graduation and will now have a three-way battle at quarterback between Kairon Hines, Jacob James and Ke’Tron Adams. Running backs Cam Williams and Dorman transfer Calvin Jackson provide a quality duo in the backfield while Keondre Koonan, Quanye Nails and Zack Watson provide great targets in the aerial attack. Watson will play both ways and be a big factor at outside linebacker with Joston Miller anchoring the defensive line.