2021 Preview: Boiling Springs Bulldogs

High School Football
Posted: / Updated:

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Boiling Springs Bulldogs football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.

Boiling Springs Bulldogs

2020 Record: 4-3 (2nd in Region 3-5A)

Season Result: First round loss

Head Coach: Rick Tate (9th season)

Key players lost: Jalen Dodd (QB), Cam Mills (RB)

Key players returning: Kairon Hines (QB), Jacob James (QB), Ke’Tron Adams (QB), Kam Williams (RB), Calvin Jackson (RB), Keondre Keenon (WR), Quanye Nails (WR), Zack Watson (WR/LB), Joston Miller (NG), Malik Harper (DE/OLB)

Preview: The Bulldogs lost some very key players to graduation and will now have a three-way battle at quarterback between Kairon Hines, Jacob James and Ke’Tron Adams. Running backs Cam Williams and Dorman transfer Calvin Jackson provide a quality duo in the backfield while Keondre Koonan, Quanye Nails and Zack Watson provide great targets in the aerial attack. Watson will play both ways and be a big factor at outside linebacker with Joston Miller anchoring the defensive line.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store