2021 Preview: Broome centurions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Governor Henry McMaster responded to the Centers for Disease Control's latest guidelines on mask wearing saying it comes down to personal responsibility.

In a tweet, Governor McMaster wrote, 'State law now prohibits school administrators from requiring students to wear a mask. The General Assembly agreed with me— and that decision is now left up to parents.' The tweets go on to say, 'The Delta Variant poses a real threat to South Carolinians. However, shutting our state down, closing schools, and mandating masks is not the answer. Personal responsibility is.'