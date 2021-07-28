2021 Preview: Broome centurions

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Broome Centurions are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.
Broome
2020 Record: 1-5
Season Result: Missed Playoffs
Head Coach: Lynn Fleming (5th season)
Key players returning: Dylam Ramirez (QB), Braxtin Turner (WR/LB), Jamir Dewberry (RB/LB), Cam Moore (WR), Nick Shippy (WR/DB), Cole Davis (OL/DL), Dalton Crawford (OL/DL), KeAnthony Stringer (OL/DL), Jay Prater (WR/DB)
Preview: After the oddest 2020 season of any area team, in which they played their final five games in the span of 19 days, Broome returns several key players. Dylam Ramirez returns under center while Jamir Dewberry leads the backfield and Braxtin Turner and Cam Moore anchor the receiving corps. All-Region defensive back Nick Shippy is back in the secondary while Zion Wilkins and Carlos Cohen contribute heavily to a defense that returns five starters.