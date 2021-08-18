2021 Preview: Byrnes Rebels

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) - A family in Oconee County is picking up the mess after a tree came crashing into their home during Tuesday's afternoon storms.

Joseph Crowe said he was sitting on the porch when he heard snapping sounds.

"I heard the tree start cracking, start coming down and saw the branches were snapping off the side of the house as it was coming down," he explained. "I didn't know which way it was going to fall."