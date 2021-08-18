2021 Preview: Byrnes Rebels

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Byrnes Rebels football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.

Byrnes Rebels

2020 Record: 2-3

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Reggie Shaw (5th season)

Key players returning: Gabe Rogers (QB), Mac Long (RB), Thomas Gregory (WR), Kwai Cook (WR), Collin Imhoff (WR), Will Roper (DE), Miguel Dingle (LB), Erin Taylor (LB), Rashard Wright (CB), Bryson Landrum (CB)

Preview: The Rebels are still a reasonably young team that returns key players on offense like QB Gabe Roger, RB Mac Long, and wide receivers Thomas Gregory, Kwai Cook, and Collin Imhoff. They have a new offensive coordinator as well while head coach Reggie Shaw describes his defensive unit as young and fast.

