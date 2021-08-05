2021 Preview: Chapman Panthers

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Chapman Panthers football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Chapman Panthers
2020 Record: 7-1
Season Result: Second-round loss (Snapped 22-game win streak)
Head Coach: Harry Cabaniss (2nd season)
Key players lost: Carlos Parks (RB), Camden Gray (LB), Andrew Colusardo (LB), Gabe Watson (DL)
Key players returning: Drew Settle (QB), Timorean McClurkin (WR), Walt Waddell (WR), D.J. Black (WR), Abraham Fyffe (DL), Andrew Melton (S), Devin Roe (DB), Ricky Montalvo (K)
Preview: Almost the entire offense returns for the Panthers in 2021, including all five offensive linemen. They’ll again turn to second-year quarterback Drew Settle to lead the offense along with receivers Timorean McClurkin, Walt Waddell, and D.J. Black. Losing key defensive players will be an obstacle to overcome, but will provide an opportunity for new leaders to emerge. The secondary is a strong unit on the defense with Andrew Melton and Devin Roe bringing experience and leadership to that side of the ball.