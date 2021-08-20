2021 Preview: Chesnee Eagles

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Chesnee Eagles program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Chesnee Eagles
2020 Record: 7-0
Season Result: Region 2-2A Champs; Lost in 2nd round of playoffs
Head Coach: Clay Lewis (3rd season)
Key losses: Nyquille O’Fair (QB), Camden Burns (RB/LB), Cory Seay (OL/LB), Brayden Sprinkle (OL/DL), Cole Hoskyns (TE/DL)
Key players returning: Bryson Thompson (RB), Caleb Rentz (OL), Dylan Bennett (S), Kjymie Valentine (WR), Jalen Rudisill (QB), Landon Thompson (QB)
Preview: The Eagles lost some key talent from the 2020 season, especially quarterback Nyquille O’Fair, running back Camden Burns, and tight end Cole Hoskyns from a region championship team. Jalen Rudisill and Landon Thompson have battled at quarterback while Bryson Thompson will be the go-to running back. Senior Kjymie Valentine is a primary target on the outside for an otherwise very young team. Safety Dylan Bennett is the leader on the defensive side, a unit that loses a key impact player in Hoskyns.