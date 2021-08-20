2021 Preview: Chesnee Eagles

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Chesnee Eagles program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.

Chesnee Eagles

2020 Record: 7-0

Season Result: Region 2-2A Champs; Lost in 2nd round of playoffs

Head Coach: Clay Lewis (3rd season)

Key losses: Nyquille O’Fair (QB), Camden Burns (RB/LB), Cory Seay (OL/LB), Brayden Sprinkle (OL/DL), Cole Hoskyns (TE/DL)

Key players returning: Bryson Thompson (RB), Caleb Rentz (OL), Dylan Bennett (S), Kjymie Valentine (WR), Jalen Rudisill (QB), Landon Thompson (QB)

Preview: The Eagles lost some key talent from the 2020 season, especially quarterback Nyquille O’Fair, running back Camden Burns, and tight end Cole Hoskyns from a region championship team. Jalen Rudisill and Landon Thompson have battled at quarterback while Bryson Thompson will be the go-to running back. Senior Kjymie Valentine is a primary target on the outside for an otherwise very young team. Safety Dylan Bennett is the leader on the defensive side, a unit that loses a key impact player in Hoskyns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone

2021 HSRZ Preview: Byrnes Rebels

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Westside Rams

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Wren Golden Hurricanes

Sports /

Dorman & Byrnes hold final preseason scrimmages as part of McDonald's Kickoff Classic

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Seneca Bobcats

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Riverside Warriors

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Travelers Rest Devildogs

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Easley Green Wave

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: B. Springs Bulldogs

Sports /
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store