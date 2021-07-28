2021 Preview: Clinton Red Devils

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clinton Red Devils are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.
Clinton
2020 Record: 3-3
Season Result: Missed Playoffs
Head Coach: Corey Fountain (3rd season)
Key players returning: Davis Wilson (QB), Austin Copeland (QB), Bryson James (RB), Jishun Copeland (RB), Jykorie Gary (RB), Justin Copeland (WR/S), Wilson Wages (WR), C.J. Young (WR), Payton Alexander )OT), Hezekiah Kinard (NT), Bryson James (LB), Zeke Johnston (CB)
Preview: Corey Fountain’s third season at the helm provides his first normal off-season. 13 starters come back overall with Davis Wilson battling Austin Copeland for the job under center. A stable of running backs Bryson James, Jishun Copeland and Jykorie Gary anchor the run game behind three returning offensive linemen as Fountain’s Shotgun Wing-T attack begins to take shape. Defensively, Hezekiah Kinard anchors the front while Bryson James and Zeke Johnston form a solid linebacker duo as Justin Copeland leads the secondary.