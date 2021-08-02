2021 Preview: Daniel Lions

CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA) – The Daniel Lions are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.
Daniel
2020 Record: 10-0
Season Result: 3A State Champions
Head Coach: Jeff Fruster(6th season)
Key players lost: Josiah Benson (WR), Jordan Grayden (RB), Javares Hamilton (WR), Jax Crosby (WR), Wise Segars (WR)
Key players returning: Trent Pearman (QB), Eli Merck (WR), Chris Edge (RB/WR), Torry Shaw (RB/WR), Jarius Cleveland (RB/WR), Logan Lasher (LB), Gabe Smith (DB), Misun Kelley (CB), Brodey Conn (S), Boston Miller (S)
Preview: The Lions won their first state title since 1998, but lost a ton of talent on offense. Amoth those returning, though, is our 2020 Star of the Year Trent Pearman, and one of his top targets Eli Merck. They’ll work with several new skill players, but experience under center will help the development. Nine starters return on defense, including standouts Misun Kelley, Gabe Smith, Boston Miller and Brodey Conn in the secondary among four defensive linemen and linebacker Logan Lasher.