2021 Preview: Dorman Cavaliers

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville Panthers football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Abbeville Panthers
2020 Record: 4-2
Season Result: Region 2-5A Champs/Lost in second round of playoffs
Head Coach: Dave Gutshall (29th season)
Key players lost: Zay Foster (QB), chance Black (RB), Ty Lindsay (DB)
Key players returning: Kendall Norman (WR), Hudson Lee (DE/TE), Will White (CB), D.J. Porter (WR), A.J. Nash (QB), Markee Anderson (LT), D.J. Geth (OL), Hudson Talley (QB), Emo Dawkins (RB), Demarius Foster (RB), Will Black (RB)
Preview: The Cavaliers lost Chance Black to Virginia Tech as well as quarterback Zay Foster, and their entire linebacker corps to graduation. It’ll be a young squad with Hudson Talley ahead in a three-way battle at quarterback. Will Black, Dee Foster and Emo Dawkins are set to handle the load at running back and targets like Kendall Norman, D.J. Porter and Hudson lee will aid the aerial attack. Lee also anchors the defensive front while Boiling Springs transfer Cam Meadows is among those expected to help in the secondary.