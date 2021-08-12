2021 Preview: Easley Green Wave

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Green Wave football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.

Easley Green Wave

2020 Record: 1-7

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Jordan Durrah (2nd season)

Key players returning: A.J. Brown (QB), Myles Martin (RB), Talan Scott (RB), Chris Clemons (WR), Adarian Brown (WR), Seth Boyles (WR), D.J. Kittles (DE), Joey Plummer (DE)

Preview: Eight starters return on offense in Jordan Durrah’s second season including quarterback A.J. Brown, running backs Myles Marting and Talan Scott, as well as receivers Christopher Clemons, Seth Boyles, and Adarian Brown. The Green Wave also return four starting offensive line to help with continuity on that side of the ball. Just two starters return on defense, though, both being on the defensive line with D.J. Kittles and Joey Plummer. Martin, Scott, and Clemons will be counted on to play both ways.

