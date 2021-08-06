2021 Preview: Eastside Eagles

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Eastside Eagles football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Eastside Eagles
2020 Record: 3-5
Season Result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Andre Woolcock (3rd season)
Key players lost: Marshall Skoloff (QB)
Key players returning: Jack Kerrigan (QB), Carter Woods (QB), Kalvin Banks (RB), Devery Cagle (WR), Jacari Hagood (WR), Nemo Thomas (WR), Drake Davis (WR), Tobias Smith (DL), Christian Jiminez (DL), Cayden Erwin (LB), Alex Shirley (LB), Roy Price (DB)
Preview: The Eagles will build their offense around returning running back Kalvin Banks and will look to replace quarterback Marshall Skoloff with freshman Carter Woods, who battles Jack Kerrigan. Devery Cagle returns to lead the receiving corps for an offense that will also use the tight end more, which will likely include a number of players at the position. Seven starters come back on defense and Woolcock is confident in players like Tobias Smith and Christian Jiminez along the defensive front. The group of linebackers is led by Alex Shirley and the secondary features Roy Price.