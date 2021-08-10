2021 Preview: Emerald Vikings

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Emerald Vikings football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Emerald Vikings
2020 Record: 2-7
Season Result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Thad DuBose (2nd season)
Key players lost: Cameron Gordon (DL), Eric Stevens (OL), Zacoyeis Elmore (WB/DB)
Key players returning: Edrekus Tolen (QB), Jaylen Foster (RB), Nate Parks (TE/LB), Ean Ryans (WB/DB), K.J. morton (LB), Cameron Foster (LB), Bradley Jones (CB), Robby Harrison (DL)
Preview: Tad DuBose weathered his first season as a head coach and wll make some adjustments to the Vikings offense in 2021. Edrekus Tolen moves from linebacker to quarterback and Nate Parks moves from quarterback to tight end. And the centerpiece of the attack will be running back Jaylen Foster. Robby Harrison is a heavily recruited defensive end who DuBose calls the strongest player he’s ever coached. Linebacker K.J. Morton and defensive back Ean Ryans will also play key roles on the defense.