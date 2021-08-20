2021 Preview: Gaffney Indians

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Indians program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Gaffney Indians
2020 Record: 6-1
Season Result: Lost in 2nd round of playoffs
Head Coach: Dan Jones (12th season)
Key losses: Undre Lindsay (QB), Kobe Paysour (WR), Ty Ingram-Dawkins (DL), Luke Mabry (OL), Trey Burgess (NT),
Key players returning: Grayson Loftis (QB) ,Tyler Smith (RB), Ken Littlejohn (RB), Edward Jefferies (WR/DB), Kaliber Hoey (WR), Jesus Dowdle (LB), Landon Bullock (LB)
Preview: The Indians lost some key talent on both sides of the ball including Mr. Football Ty Ingram-Dawkins, who’s now at Georgia, from their defensive line as well as quarterback Undre Lindsay and several receivers on the offensive side. Running backs Tyler Smith and Ken Littlejohn anchor the backfield and receivers Edward “Suga” Jefferies and Kaliber Hoey are counted on in the passing game. Grayson Loftis transfers from Blue Ridge to quarterback the team, standing at 6’2″ and 205 pounds. The team boasts and experienced back seven, including the likes of Jesus Dowdle and Landon Bullock as the linebackers and Jefferies in the secondary.