2021 Preview: Greenville Red Raiders

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Red Raiders football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Greenville Red Raiders
2020 Record: 5-2
Season Result: Missed playoffs on tie-breaker
Head Coach: Greg Porter (3rd season)
Key players lost: Andre Goodman (QB/DB), Terrence Gist (LB)
Key players returning: Pro Franklin (QB), Khalique Holland (RB), Jaden Pepper (RB), Aalijah Kelly (WR), Josh Sapp (WR), Tyler Brown (WR), Maceo Bennett (WR), Collin Sadler (OL), Justin Jackson (OL). Bruce Knauber (DL), Tahjay Fuller (DL), Luke Schuller (MLB), Ashton Whitner (FS)
Preview: The Red Raiders return an abundance of talent on offense led up front by four-star tackle and future Clemson Tiger Collin Sadler. He’ll be tasked with protecting impressive quarterback Pro Franklin. The offense features a running back duo of Khalique Holland and Jaden Pepper with quality receivers on the outside in Aalijah Kelly and Josh Sapp. Just three starters return on defense with a void left at linebacker with the departure of Terrence Gist. Linebacker Luke Schuller and safety Ashton Whitner are among the key players on that side.