2021 Preview: Greenwood Eagles

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Eagles are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.
Greenwood
2020 Record: 4-3
Season Result: 4A Playoffs
Head Coach: Chris Liner (2nd season)
Key players lost: 30 Seniors; return just three starters
Key players returning: Daylan Rappley (QB), Josiah Jeffery (QB/WR), Kalab Burton (QB/WR)
Preview: Chris Liner’s second season at his alma mater will be with a young team that he says does have some speed. The Eagles also have a tough non-region schedule that includes reining 5A state champion Dutch Fork.