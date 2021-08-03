2021 Preview: Greenwood Eagles

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Eagles are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.

Greenwood

2020 Record: 4-3

Season Result: 4A Playoffs

Head Coach: Chris Liner (2nd season)

Key players lost: 30 Seniors; return just three starters

Key players returning: Daylan Rappley (QB), Josiah Jeffery (QB/WR), Kalab Burton (QB/WR)

Preview: Chris Liner’s second season at his alma mater will be with a young team that he says does have some speed. The Eagles also have a tough non-region schedule that includes reining 5A state champion Dutch Fork.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store