2021 Preview: Greer Yellow Jackets

GREER ,S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Yellow Jackets football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Greer Yellow Jackets
2020 Record: 3-2
Season Result: Region 2-4A Champs (Lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head Coach: Will Young (17th season)
Key players lost: Jaleel Skinner (TE Transfer), E.J. Bradford (WR), Kip Miller (LB), Miller DeArmond (WR)
Key players returning: Hollis Crosby (QB), Jerrell Robinson (DL), Payton Diggins (DB), Israel Rhodes (RB)
Preview: A big blow was dealt to the Greer ahead of the season when it was announced that standout five-star tight end Jaleel Skinner was transferring to IMG Academy in Florida. And on top of that they lost a top target in receiver Miller DeArmond. But Hollis Crosby returns under center for his third season as the signal caller and has a stable backfield behind him led by Izzy Rhodes. On the defensive side, Jerrell Robinson leads a deep group up front while Payton Diggins returns to anchor the secondary.