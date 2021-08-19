2021 Preview: Greer Yellow Jackets

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREER ,S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Yellow Jackets football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.

Greer Yellow Jackets

2020 Record: 3-2

Season Result: Region 2-4A Champs (Lost in 1st round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Will Young (17th season)

Key players lost: Jaleel Skinner (TE Transfer), E.J. Bradford (WR), Kip Miller (LB), Miller DeArmond (WR)

Key players returning: Hollis Crosby (QB), Jerrell Robinson (DL), Payton Diggins (DB), Israel Rhodes (RB)

Preview: A big blow was dealt to the Greer ahead of the season when it was announced that standout five-star tight end Jaleel Skinner was transferring to IMG Academy in Florida. And on top of that they lost a top target in receiver Miller DeArmond. But Hollis Crosby returns under center for his third season as the signal caller and has a stable backfield behind him led by Izzy Rhodes. On the defensive side, Jerrell Robinson leads a deep group up front while Payton Diggins returns to anchor the secondary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Red Zone

2021 HSRZ Preview: Byrnes Rebels

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Westside Rams

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Wren Golden Hurricanes

Sports /

Dorman & Byrnes hold final preseason scrimmages as part of McDonald's Kickoff Classic

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Seneca Bobcats

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Riverside Warriors

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Travelers Rest Devildogs

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: Easley Green Wave

Sports /

2021 HSRZ Preview: B. Springs Bulldogs

Sports /
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store