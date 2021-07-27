2021 Preview: J.L. Mann Patriots

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The J.L. Mann Patriots are previewed ahead of the 2021 football season which begins on August 20.
J.L. Mann
2020 Record: 1-7
Season Result: Missed Playoffs
Head Coach: Steve “Scoot” Watson (2nd season)
Key players returning: Joseph Pietribono (QB), T.J. Harden (RB), Mikel McClellan (WR), Toby Catos Jr. (Slot Back), Carmello Huff (Slot Back)
Preview: Scoot Watson expects improvement in his second season at the helm with returning quarterback Joseph Pietribono along with standout receiver Mikel McClellan. T.J. harden is back to lead the backfield and newcomers Toby Cates Jr. and Carmello Huff figure to provide an impact on the offensive side. Although, they’ll be working with an almost entirely new offensive line that returns just one starter. The linebacker corps figures to be the most experienced on the defensive side, with two of the defense’s four returning starters.