2021 Preview: Landrum Cardinals

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Landrum Cardinals are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.
Landrum
2020 Record: 2-5
Season Result: Missed Playoffs
Head Coach: Jason Farmer (8th season)
Key players lost: Cooper Gentry (QB), Patrick Clark (WR), Bobby Dodd (WR)
Key players returning: Grayson Foster (QB), Ryan Bunleut (RB), Ronnie Belue (DL), Eli Quinn (OLB), Franklin Davis (QB/WR)
Preview: There are many changes for the Cardinals, who will likely turn to Grayson Foster as their quarterback for the 2021 season. He’ll have prime targets despite two standout receivers graduating. Sophomore Franklin Davis figures to be a focal point on the outside as the Cardinals look to evolve their offense. Junior Ronnie Belue figures to be the primary leader defensively.