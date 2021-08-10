2021 Preview: Laurens Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A landlord argued with his live-in tenants over unpaid rent before opening fire with a handgun in a small house near downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday, killing two women and wounding a man who survived nine gunshots, police said.

The shooting suspect, Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez, 78, surrendered after a one-hour standoff with police who arrived about 12:30 a.m. to find one woman dead outside the pink one-story home and the wounded man coming out the door, said police Lt. Ray Spencer.