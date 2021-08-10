2021 Preview: Laurens Raiders

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Raiders football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Laurens Raiders
2020 Record: 2-4
Season Result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Darryl Smith (2nd season)
Key players lost: Cole England (OL), Nick Humphries (S), Jeremiah Fuller (RB), John Brown (DL)
Key players returning: James Rawl (QB), Zy Todd (RB), ty Roberson (RB), Jayden McGowen (WR), Cayson Elledge (WR), Isaiah Burnside (DL), Jordan Roberts (LB), Gemire Darden (LB), Jay Pulley (S), Jackson Martin (S), Isaac Craig (DB)
Preview: The Raiders lost running back Jeremiah Fuller, but return seven starters on offense like running backs Zy Todd and Ty Roberson, receivers Jayden McGowen, Cayson Elledge and Jay Pulley, as well as quarterback James Rawl. Rawl is just one of many returning players who started as a sophomore. He’ll be protected by an offensive line that brings back three starters. On defense, Jordan Roberts and Gemire Darden anchor the linebacker corps while the team boasts an experienced secondary with Isaac Craig, Jackson Martin and Pulley.