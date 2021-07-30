2021 Preview: Mauldin Mavericks

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Mavericks are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.
Mauldin
2020 Record: 3-4
Season Result: Missed Playoffs
Head Coach: Sayre Nesmith (2nd season)
Key losses: Jeb McBride (QB), Jameson tucker (WR), George Ford (RB), Nic Scott (DL)
Key players returning: Emory Watson (QB), David Sherer (QB), Kelvin Johnson (RB), Aaron Bowens (WR), Jeadyn Lukus (WR/CB), Kadin Brown (WR), Deuce Caldwell (LB/S/RB). Rodre Mayes (DL), Bray Peterson (DE)
Preview: The subplots for the Mavs are a preseason battle at QB between Emory Watson and David Sherer as well as Kelvin Johnson, a running back making the jump from JV to varsity. They also return two starters at offensive line, a unit that will be a strength of their this season. Clemson-bound cornerback Jeadyn Lukus and UNC-bound linebacker/safety Deuce Caldwell really stand out among the team. Both contribute heavily on defense, but are a threat offensively as well. Junior Aaron Bowens could see his status soar this year at the other corner while Bray Peterson and Rodre Mayes look to be a destructive duo up front.