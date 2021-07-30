2021 Preview: Mauldin Mavericks

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Mavericks are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.

Mauldin

2020 Record: 3-4

Season Result: Missed Playoffs

Head Coach: Sayre Nesmith (2nd season)

Key losses: Jeb McBride (QB), Jameson tucker (WR), George Ford (RB), Nic Scott (DL)

Key players returning: Emory Watson (QB), David Sherer (QB), Kelvin Johnson (RB), Aaron Bowens (WR), Jeadyn Lukus (WR/CB), Kadin Brown (WR), Deuce Caldwell (LB/S/RB). Rodre Mayes (DL), Bray Peterson (DE)

Preview: The subplots for the Mavs are a preseason battle at QB between Emory Watson and David Sherer as well as Kelvin Johnson, a running back making the jump from JV to varsity. They also return two starters at offensive line, a unit that will be a strength of their this season. Clemson-bound cornerback Jeadyn Lukus and UNC-bound linebacker/safety Deuce Caldwell really stand out among the team. Both contribute heavily on defense, but are a threat offensively as well. Junior Aaron Bowens could see his status soar this year at the other corner while Bray Peterson and Rodre Mayes look to be a destructive duo up front.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store