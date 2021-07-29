2021 Preview: Ninety Six Wildcats

NINETY SIX, S.C. (WSPA) – The Ninety Six Wildcats are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.

Ninety Six

2020 Record: 2-5

Season Result: Missed Playoffs

Head Coach: Matthew Owings (3rd season)

Key players lost: Michael Cato (RB), Justyn Gonzalez (RB), Jordan Wright (OL/DL)

Key players returning: Chicao Mason (LT/MLB), Payne Kelly (QB), Matthew Deal (WR)

Preview: The Wildcats lost running backs Michael Cato and Justyn Gonzalez, but look to spread the ball around in the ground game in 2021. They also hope to throw the ball more out of their Power Wide attack with Payne Kelly battling two others for the starting job. Matthew Deal should be a prime target on the outside. Chico Mason enters his junior season as an anchor on the offensive line and in the linebacker corps.

