2021 Preview: Pickens Blue Flame

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens Blue Flame are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.
Pickens
2020 Record: 3-5
Season Result: Missed Playoffs
Head Coach: Chad Smith (5th season)
Key players lost: Drew Campbell (QB)
Key players returning: Ryan Ford (QB), Andon Rogers (RB), Brennan Perkins (RB/LB), Brody Miller (WR), Jaden Jackson (WR), Chase Smith (DL), Brett Batson (DB)
Preview: Daniel brings in two new coordinators for a second straight season, including Allen Sitterle and his air option offense. Quarterback Ryan Ford replaces his first cousin Drew Campbell as the signal caller while Andon Rogers and Brennan Perkins are a viable duo out of the backfield, while receivers Jaden Jackson and Brody Miller are expected to be big factors in this new-look attack. They return experience at all levels of the defense with Chase Smith on the line, Brennan Perkins at linebacker, and Brett Batson in the secondary.