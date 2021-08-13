2021 Preview: Riverside Warriors

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Riverside Warriors football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Riverside Warriors
2020 Record: 2-4
Season Result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Matthew Rochester (1st season)
Key players lost: Mike McCord (QB), Nick Carr (WR), Zack White
Key players returning: Dom Cardone (OL), Zach Hall (OL), Stewart Chaffee (QB), Rob Sanders (QB), Cayden Cosby (WR/RB), Zion Culbertson (WR), Alex Riddle (WR), Victory Atkins (CB), Clay Willoughby (LB). Ryan Brown (S)
Preview: Matthew Rochester was named head coach in May following Erie Williams’ first season with the program, in which the Warriors finished 2-4, their first multi-win campaign since 2016. And they snapped a 31-game losing streak, grabbing their first win since 2017. Stewart Chaffee and Rob Sanders are battling for the top job at quarterback, and they’ll have a wealth of targets in Alex Riddle, Cayden Cosby, and Zion Culbertson, the latter two arriving from Eastside and Greer, respectively. They’ll be counted on heavily to help a team that’s still building and hoping to get a quick boost before their rugged region play begins. Ryan Brown returns at safety to lead the defense, while corner Victory Atkins and linebacker Clay Willoughby round out an experienced defense that includes a veteran defensive line.