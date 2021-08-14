2021 Preview: Seneca Bobcats

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Seneca Bobcats football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Seneca Bobcats
2020 Record: 1-4
Season Result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: David Crane (3rd season)
Key players returning: Landon Mosely (QB), Adrian Lewis (RB), Camsley Campbell (RB), E.J. Evett (WR), Matthew Crane (WR), Terrique Webb (WR), Zavean Poole (WR), Bryce Hamby (S), Kaden Long (LB), Conner Henderson (WR), Cade Eavenson (DB), Cade Hamby (DE), Kenneth Teasley (DE), Trennan Meredith (LB), Dee Gooding (LB)
Preview: Plenty of talent returns with seven starters on each side. Quarterback Landon Moseley, running backs Adrian Lewis and Camsley Campbell anchor the backfield behind four returning offensive linemen. Top receiver E.J. Evett has been lost for the season to an injury, but David Crane still is confident in his group of receivers. The fact that he’s had a normal offseason for the first time in his three years on the job has been big as well. The secondary should be a strong unit on defense while linebackers Kaden Long and Dee Gooding along with Trennan Meredith provide stability in the middle. And defensive ends Cade Hamby and Kenneth Teasley are factors along the front.