2021 Preview: Spartanburg Vikings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Vikings program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Spartanburg Vikings
2020 Record: 4-3
Season Result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Mark Hodge (2nd season)
Key losses: Seth Smith (QB), Paris Ferguson (RB/LB), Will Joyce (ST), Will Fowler (ST), Tamon Reed (WR)
Key players returning: Raheim Jeter (QB), Drek Carter (RB), Jay Staggs (WR), Ty Richardson (WR), Joe Cash (WR), Langston Green (TE), Zack Moore (OL), John Love (K), Judah McJimpsey (LB), J.D. Lawson (CB), Cam Jackson (DL), Jacob Mattison (LB)
Preview: 15 starters come back for Mark Hodge’s second season and he’ll count on running back Drek Carter and tight end Langston Green as key players to build around on offense. He hopes Green is among eight potentially reliable targets in the passing game to aid junior quarterback Raheim Jeter, who they believe can make a big leap in his second season with the program. Among those they’ll rely on defensively are linebackers Judah McJimpsey and Jacob Mattison. Along the line comes back Cam Jackson while John David Lawson anchors the secondary.