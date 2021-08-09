2021 Preview: T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets
2020 Record: 7-1
Season Result: Lost to Dutch Fork in state championship
Head Coach: Jason Tone (3rd season)
Key players lost: Trey Horne (QB transfer to Wren)
Key players returning: Kenny Fretwelll (QB), Jay Dillard (QB), Kamren Johnson (RB) Chase Burton (WR), Brody Winter (WR), Carson Bacheller (RB), Kabrail Morrison (DL/RB), Fletcher Cothran (LB/RB), NJ Williams (CB)
Preview: In 2020, the Jackets played for a state title for the second time in three seasons. And they expect to be in the hunt once again as they return 13 starters. The quarterback job is up for grabs in a battle between Kenny Fretwell and baseball standout Jay Dillard while Chase Burton and Brody Winter remain key targets in the passing game. They’ll again have a deep stable of running backs out of their Wing-T set including leading rusher Kameron Johnson as well as Carson Bacheller, Kabrail Morrison and Fletcher Cothran. Morrison and Cothran will be the leaders among the front seven with NJ Williams anchoring the secondary.