2021 Preview: Travelers Rest Devildogs

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Devildogs are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.
Travelers Rest
2020 Record: 3-3
Season Result: Missed Playoffs
Head Coach: Ray Gould (8th season)
Key players returning: Caleb Mills (QB), Drayton Ward (WR), Jacari Hellams (WR), A.J. Raines (RB), Alex Ward (FS), Bryson Aiken (DB), Taylor Campbell (LB), Cameron Campbell (OLB), Curtis Earley (LB), Jacob Tankersley (DE)
Preview: The Devildogs lost a big crop of seniors for a second straight year, but they return a core of key players, especially on the offensive side with quarterback Caleb Mills, receivers Drayton Ward and Jacari Hellams, and running back A.J. Raines. Although they need to fill a big void on the offensive line, which returns just one starter. Cameron Campbell is one of the few experienced returners in the back seven on a defense that includes standout defensive lineman Jacob Tankersley. They’re only two seasons removed from one of the highest win totals in program history and hope a strong culture can bring them back to glory.