2021 Preview: Union County Yellow Jackets

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Yellow Jackets football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.
Union County Yellow Jackets
2020 Record: 4-2
Season Result: Missed playoffs
Head Coach: Brian Thompson (4th season)
Key players lost: Termaine Epps (DE/OLB), Ke’Avis Savage (RB), K.J. McCluney
Key players returning: Brin Renwick (RB), Isaiah Stokes (OL), Caleb Bright (OL), Kevon hughes (WR/DB), Desmond Herbert (WR/CB), JaBryson Hunter (QB), Peyton Gregory (De), Khristian Means (TE), J.J. Thomas (DB/WR), Branson Cook (WR)
Preview: As Brian Thompson enters his fourth season he has a senior-laden team. He’ll count on players like Brian Renwick at running back, who backed up the graduated Ka’Avis Savage last season. The offense also features many targets in the passing game like Desmond Herbert, Kevin hughes, Branson Cook, J.J. Thomas and Kristian Means for quarterback JaBryson Hunter, who’s a multi-talented performer himself. Hunter could see some time in the secondary alongside several of the WRs going both ways while Peyton Gregory leads up front on that side.