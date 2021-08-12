2021 Preview: Wade Hampton Generals

High School Football
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wade Hampton Generals are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.

Wade Hampton

2020 Record: 0-4

Season Result: Missed Playoffs

Head Coach: Travis Miller (3rd season)

Key players returning: Cooper Tankersley (QB), Devarious Abercrombie (WR), Sam Guthrie (LT), Samari Jamison (RT), Javen Croft (NT), Niklas Jarmin (LB), Anthony French (S)

Preview: The Generals have lost 15 straight and 23 of 24, but hope to have a dynamic combo in quarterback Cooper Tankersley and receiver Devarious Abercrombie, a 6’4″ target. They’ll likely implement a running back by committee approach with Nigel Bruster leading the way behind two returning offensive tackles.

