2021 Preview: Wade Hampton Generals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wade Hampton Generals are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.
Wade Hampton
2020 Record: 0-4
Season Result: Missed Playoffs
Head Coach: Travis Miller (3rd season)
Key players returning: Cooper Tankersley (QB), Devarious Abercrombie (WR), Sam Guthrie (LT), Samari Jamison (RT), Javen Croft (NT), Niklas Jarmin (LB), Anthony French (S)
Preview: The Generals have lost 15 straight and 23 of 24, but hope to have a dynamic combo in quarterback Cooper Tankersley and receiver Devarious Abercrombie, a 6’4″ target. They’ll likely implement a running back by committee approach with Nigel Bruster leading the way behind two returning offensive tackles.