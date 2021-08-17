2021 Preview: Westside Rams

Anderson,S.C. (WSPA) – The Westside Rams football program is previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins August 20.



Westside Rams

2020 Record: 5-3/Region 1-4A Champions

Season Result: Playoffs

Head Coach: Scott Earley (8th season)

Key players returning: Peter Zamora (QB), Hunter Puckett (RB), Dee Roberson (RB), Jimmar Boston (WR)

Preview: The Rams won the Region 1-4A title in 2020 with a sophomore-laden roster. Senior quarterback Peter Zamora returns for a second season after arriving just two weeks before the start of last year’s campaign after moving from Florida. Junior RB/DL Hunter Puckett is a force on both sides.

Newcomer Amir Dendy, who transferred from Pendleton, should add strength to the running game and be an asset in the secondary.