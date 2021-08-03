2021 Preview: Woodruff Wolverines

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – The Woodruff Wolverines are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.

Woodruff

2020 Record: 5-3

Season Result: 3A Playoffs

Head Coach: Bradley Adams (4th season)

Key players lost: Shamare Dendy (RB); Zy Scott (WR); Nick Robertson (OL/DL)

Key players returning: Carson Tucker (QB); Damarian Elmore (RB); Alejandro Quezada (LB)

Preview: The Wolverines are counting on second-year starting quarterback Carson Tucker to continue his growth after throwing for over 1,000 yards in just eight games last season. Head coach Bradley Adams calls running back Damarian Elmore a dynamic player who people will know all about early in the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store