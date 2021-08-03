2021 Preview: Woodruff Wolverines

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – The Woodruff Wolverines are previewed ahead of the 2021 season which begins on August 20.
Woodruff
2020 Record: 5-3
Season Result: 3A Playoffs
Head Coach: Bradley Adams (4th season)
Key players lost: Shamare Dendy (RB); Zy Scott (WR); Nick Robertson (OL/DL)
Key players returning: Carson Tucker (QB); Damarian Elmore (RB); Alejandro Quezada (LB)
Preview: The Wolverines are counting on second-year starting quarterback Carson Tucker to continue his growth after throwing for over 1,000 yards in just eight games last season. Head coach Bradley Adams calls running back Damarian Elmore a dynamic player who people will know all about early in the season.