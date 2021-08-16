2021 Preview: Wren Golden Hurricanes

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wren Golden Hurricanes return 14 starters from an eight-win team two seasons removed from winning the 4A state title.

2020 Record: 8-2

Season Result: Playoffs

Head Coach: Jeff Tate (14th season)

Key players returning: Zorian Young (RB), Malachi Hill (RB), Shavis Edwards (WR), Mitchell Girque (WR), Landon Skelton (WR), Nick Morgan (DB)

Preview: Trey Horn transferred from Hanna and has battled at quarterback with Gavin Owens. With a corps of returning skill players the Hurricanes expect to have their typical high-powered offense.

Nick Morgan is a four-year starter in the secondary and DL Evan Goodwin will also make a contribution.

Wren will need to be ready from the start. They open with Dutch Fork and then Hanna, the two teams that played for last season’s 5A state title.

