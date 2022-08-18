ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville Panthers are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Abbeville

2021 Record: 12-1

Season Result: Lost in state quarterfinal

Head Coach: Jamie Nickles (19th season)

Key losses: Jeremiah Lomax (TE/DB), C.J. Vance (WR/DB), Dawson Hughes (OL), Jayden Martin (OL), J’Marion Burton (RB)

Key players returning: Zay Radford (QB/DB), Jamal Marshall (RB/LB), Antonio Harrison (RB/DB), Addison Nickles (OL), Gregory Martin (OL), Ty Cade (RB/LB), Jay Tinch (DB),

Preview: Another generation of talented players has moved on with the next wave looking to add another state title for the program. They’ll rely on talented quarterback Zay Radford and running back Jamal Marshall. RB/DB Antonio Harrison would have been a big factor, but unfortunately has been lost for the season due to injury. However, with the bulk of their offensive line returning they forge on with their a-bone attack and a rugged non-region schedule as well taking on the likes of Westside, Powdersville and Southside Christian. Defensively, Ty Cade returns to lead the unit along with defensive back Jay Tinch and lineman Jae Harris.