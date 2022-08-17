GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Berea Bulldogs are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Berea

2021 Record: 5-5

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Julius Prince (5th season)

Key losses: Jaheim Dodd (WR/DE)

Key players returning: Amazon Robinson (QB), O.J. Smith (RB), Jordan Smith (WR), Dezmond Twymon (WR/DB)

Preview: The Bulldogs had their best season in more than a decade, but return just six starters and they moved from 3A up to 4A. They’ll build their offense around sophomore quarterback Amazay Robinson while Dezmond Twyman is their lone returning starter on defense.