HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Belton-Honea Path Bears are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Belton-Honea Path

2021 Record: 4-7

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Russell Blackston (13th season)

Key losses: Jamais Glenn (DE), Malik Pickens (OT), Rahzel Scott (CB), Jackson Hall (OL)

Key players returning: A.J. Pendleton (QB/S), Marquise Henderson (RB), Shaheem Robbs (RB), Nevada Billups (WR), Eli Strickland (WR), Cameron Darby (OL), Jeremiah Brooks (DL), Anthony Brantley (LB), Brock Turner (S)

Preview: The Bears had their first losing season since 2008 and will look to turn things around with the return of quarterback A.J. Pendleton and top targets Nevada Billups and Eli Strickland. They’ll deploy two running backs who combined for 1,400 yards rushing last season in Marquise Henderson and Shaheem Robbs in the attack. They lost standout Jamias Glenn on the defensive side, but bring back key players at every level in linebacker Anthony Brantley, defensive lineman Jeremiah Brooks and safety Brock Turner.