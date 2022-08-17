BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blacksburg Wildcats are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Blacksburg

2021 Record: 1-8

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of the playoffs

Head Coach: Jet Turner (3rd season)

Key losses: Isaac Westmoreland (QB/LB), Chris Smarr (DB/LB), Ja’Quavious “Juicy” Davis (RB/LB)

Key players returning: O’myireia Daniels (QB), Dre Buckson (RB), Brandon Oglesby (DL), Cameron Cobb (S)

Preview: A rough 2021 us behind the Wildcats and they now focus on an offense led by O’myireia Daniels at quarterback and running back Dre Buckson in the double-wing attack. Head coach Jet Turner said he’s confident the team has strength in numbers in 2022. Defensively, Brandon Oglesby and Cameron Cobb lead the way.