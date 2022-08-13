GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blue Ridge Tigers are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Blue Ridge

2021 Record: 2-8

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: John Boggs (2nd season)

Key losses: Braden Enloe (RB), Garrett Stokes (TE), Bryson Head (DL)

Key players returning: Tucker Massey (QB), K.B. Henderson (RB), Hayden Brown (WR), Taylor Wooten (OL), Isaiah Chapman (NT), Gunnar Banks (LB)

Preview: John Boggs enters his second season with quarterback Tucker Massey making the move from defensive back and wide receivers. K.B. Henderson takes over for the graduated Braden Enloe out of the backfield while receiver Hayden Brown is considered the team’s best overall athlete. Five offensive linemen return to protect Massey, who arrives at his new job with poise.