BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Boiling Springs Bulldogs are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Boiling Springs

2021 Record: 1-10

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Matt Reel (1st season)

Key losses: Several offensive linemen and wide receivers.

Key players returning: Kam Williams (RB), Spencer Eison (WR), Cam Foster (WR/CB), Jacob Dawkins (QB), Lincoln Husky (QB), Zy Landrum (QB)

Preview: First-year head coach Matt Reel takes over a program that produced just one win last season. He’ll build his offense around running back Kam Williams while he hopes receivers Spencer Eison and Cam Foster can be impact players. Three quarterbacks compete for the starting job as the team works to establish its identity. They’ll use a 4-3 defense with Eison and Foster leading the secondary. The Bulldogs figure to be a sophomore-heavy team in 2022.