SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Broome Centurions are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Broome

2021 Record: 4-7

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Lynn Fleming (6th season)

Key losses: Dylan Ramirez (QB), Braxtin Tuner (WR/LB), Jamir Dewberry (RB/LB)

Key players returning: Kamajay Brackett-Brannon (QB), Darren Crook (RB), Carlos Cohen (WR/DB), Isiah Brown (WR/DB), Zyon Wilkins (WR/DB), Noah Quinn (LB), Garret Sontag (LB)

Preview: Broome lost its final three games of the 2021 season by a combined 15 points, otherwise it likely would have been a very different finish to Dylan Ramirez’s run as the starting QB. They return four offensive linemen to protect new quarterback Brackett-Brannon with playmakers around him like running back Darren Crook and receivers Carlos Cohen, Isaiah Brown and Zyon Wilkins to help ease the transition.