DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Byrnes Rebels are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins Friday.

Byrnes

2021 Record: 6-6

Season Result: Third in region 2-5A, eliminated in round two of 5A upper state playoffs

Head Coach: Reggie Shaw (6th season)

Key losses: Gabe Rogers (QB), three offensive linemen

Key players returning: Kyai Cook (WR), Kamarious Bomar (WR/DB), K’nai Cook (RB), R.J. Livingston (RB), Mac Long (RB), Miguel Dingle (LB), Rashard Wright (S)

Preview: Reggie Shaw’s offense will have many new faces while his defense returns several experienced players. New quarterback Colby Shaw will work behind a rebuilt offensive line but with the return of WRs Kyai Cook and Kamarious Bomar and running back K’nai Cook he has plenty of weapons around him. Miguel Dingle is a difference maker at linebacker. Things immediately become more difficult for the Rebels with the addition of reining 5A state champ Gaffney coming into Region 2-5A in the new reclassification. The region still includes Spartanburg and Dorman as well.