INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Chapman Panthers are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Chapman

2021 Record: 8-3

Season Result: Lost in 2nd round of playoffs

Head Coach: Harry Cabaniss (3rd season)

Key losses: Drew Settle (QB), D.J. Black (WR), Walt Waddell (WR/DB), Timorean Melton (WR/DB), Andrew Melton (DB), Cole Hedgepath (LB), Lance Holden (LB)

Key players returning: Coleman Gray (QB), Shawn Cunningham (WR), Mathai Scott (RB/LB), Abraham Fyffe (DL), Harrison Bridges (OL/DL), Josh Wellmon (DL), Josiah Moore (QB)

Preview: The dynamic combo of quarterback Drew Settle and receiver D.J. Black has moved along with seven other offensive starters. Coleman Gray and Josiah Moore battle for the quarterback spot while other new faces are expected to contribute on offense such as receiver Shawn Cunningham and running back Mathai Scott behind a young offensive line as the Panthers transition. The defense returns experience up front led by Abraham Fyffe while Scott will also play an important role at linebacker.