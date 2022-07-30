CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Chesnee Eagles are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Chesnee

2021 Record: 3-8

Season Result: Lost in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Clay Lewis (4th season)

Key players returning: K.J. Proctor (QB), Adonis Burgess (RB/DB), Kyle Martin (RB/DB), Davion Stratford (WR), Kaleb Swaney (WR), Ezekiel Larkin (DL), Austin Bigford (S), Dylan Jolley (LB), Nick Hofer (DE)

Preview: Sophomore K.J. Proctor will guide the triple option attack with Adonis Burgess and Kyle Martin out of the backfield and Davion Stratford and Kaleb Swaney at receiver along with four returning offensive linemen. Defensively, Larkin, Jolley and Bigford provide stability at each level.