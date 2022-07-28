CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clinton Red Devils are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Clinton

2021 Record: 11-2

Season Result: Lost in state quarterfinals

Head Coach: Corey Fountain (5th season)

Key losses: Davis Wilson (QB), Jykorie Gary (RB), Peyton Pitts (OL)

Key players returning: Austin Copeland (QB), Bryson James (RB), Jishun Copeland (RB), Justin Copeland (WR), Hezekiah Kinnard (DL), Jay Martin (OL/DL)

Preview: Corey Fountain’s stellar transformation of Clinton Football delivered the program’s first winning season since 2010 and the most wins since 2009. Among the key players gone from that team are quarterback Davis Wilson and running back Jykkorie Gary, but several important pieces return such as running backs Bryson James and Jishun Copeland as well as a dynamic combo of twin brothers QB Austin Copeland and WR Justin Copeland. They expect to be strong up front defensively with Kinnard and Martin, who will also play on the offensive line.