IVA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Crescent Tigers are previewed ahead of the 2022 football season which begins on August 19.

Crescent

2021 Record: 5-6

Season Result: Lost in 2nd round of playoffs

Head Coach: Sheldon Evans (5th season)

Key losses: Kaydon Sauers (QB)

Key players returning: Jasyiah Davis (QB), Dillon Dale (QB), Darius Latimer (RB), Reece Binninger (RB), Elijah Richey (RB/LB), Kiantae Parks (RB), Steele Sears (WR), Tron Paul (WR), Elijah Walton (WR)

Preview: Sophomores Dillon Dale and Jadyiah Davis have battled for the starting job vacated by Kaydon Sauers. The Tigers’ plan is to grind it out with a stable of four running backs with a mix of talent. Linebacker Elijah Richey will be the defensive leader.